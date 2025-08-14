Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive praises over smart new move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s new Netflix deal dubbed ‘strategic reset’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been receiving immense backlash over their Netflix deal renewal as their new contract worth less than their first one.

However, a royal expert heaped praises on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, calling their new move smarter.

Speaking with The Mirror, PR expert Mayah Riaz claimed that the new deal shows the couple is changing their approach.

"This deal for Harry and Meghan signals a strategic reset rather than a retreat. While some might frame it as a ‘climbdown’ from their initial mega-deal, I see it as a calculated move to recalibrate their brand narrative,” she told the publication.

The expert continued, "Their first Netflix contract was all about shock factor and global curiosity, but now, the focus appears to be sustainability and relevance."

"If the reported figures are accurate (rumoured to be worth around $100m), this new deal is likely smaller than their previous multi-million-dollar agreement.

“But this isn’t necessarily a downgrade as it could reflect a shift towards more targeted projects, lower risk for Netflix, and potentially give more creative control for Harry and Meghan."