Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's struggles post-Royal life exposed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive blunt advice amid Netflix deal renewal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been offered some blunt advice by former Real Housewives of New York star, Bethenny Frankel, after their Netflix deal renewal.

Frankel talked about how the couple is having a hard time with their projects after leaving royal duties.

She told Us Weekly that while Harry and Meghan wanted to keep their lavish lifestyle, many of their efforts haven’t been successful.

“They didn’t want the fame, but they didn’t want to give up the lifestyle, because it’s expensive. Now they’re living in Montecito, and it’s hard for things to land,” she said.

Frankel continued, “It’s hard to land all of those things, and they wanted to do it in a timely manner because they realised there was a certain window of opportunity, so they made all these different deals. And business is really hard.”

“I respect that relationship and that loyalty to each other, and I just don’t think it’s that easy. If it was so easy, everybody would be good at doing it.”

Announcing the renewal of their Netflix deal, Meghan said, “We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”