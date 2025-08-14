Prince William plans modern twist for his coronation ceremony

Prince William set to update Royal traditions for his coronation

Prince William is set to make big changes to royal traditions once becoming king as the Prince of Wales wants to bring a fresh touch to monarchy.

As per sources, William wants to add modern touch to his upcoming coronation, moving away from some of the heavy traditions that were observed at his father King Charles’ ceremony.

According to Royal Insider, William is inspired by King Charles’s decision to update parts of his own coronation.

A source revealed that William is carefully reviewing which customs should be kept and which should be rethought to better reflect today’s world.

Citing The Times, the publication revealed, “He’s taking stock, he’s thinking ‘that was a supreme success and it was because Pa altered things.

“I’ve got to be cognizant of how that evolution happens in my day. What is it that stays? What do I need to change?

“What will our relationships with the realms and the Commonwealth be then?’ I don’t think he’ll be taking the filleting knife to it, but he will be checking it is sharp.”

This comes after royal expert Tina Brown revealed that William is ‘anxious’ about ascending to the throne since Charles was diagnosed of cancer.

She penned New York Times: “The almost simultaneous news of Charles’ cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye.

“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety.”