Psychic makes shocking predictions about Princess Anne amid rift with Prince William

A celebrity psychic has made shocking predictions about Anne, the Princess Royal, amid her ongoing frustration with Prince William.

The Cheat Sheet quoted Inbaal Honigman as predicting that the hardest working member of the royal family is going to step back and allow ‘Others to Take the Lead.’

Speaking to the Showbiz Cheat Sheet, on behalf of Fruity King, Honigman said “The first month of her 75th year is quite active. Both Mercury, planet of communication, and Venus, planet of love, will be in her sign in August and September. This means that personal interactions, friends and relations will be surrounding her. Princess Anne’s public life and private life will come together, and there are some family gatherings with those closest to her. Throughout the year, the Princess will allow for others to take the lead, while she’ll be happy to go with the flow and invest in the people who invest their time and effort in her.”

The psychic further said: “From June 30, 2026, the planet Jupiter, lucky planet of generosity and wealth, sets up camp in the sign of Leo for a year. This will create the best conditions for expanding her residence and looking to create a lasting legacy of properties. There’s also a link to animals, and Princess Anne will be involved in animal charities or organizations.”

The new predictions about Princess Anne came days after the Times reported her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.

The insiders have claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with Prince William.