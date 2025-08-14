Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join hands for big mission with 'heartfelt notes'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a joint statement where they talked about a secret activity for a major ‘mission.’

The statement was released on Archewell Foundation’s website.

They revealed that to kick off the 2025 school year, the Archewell team rolled up sleeves with a charity that believes everyone has something to give. “Their mission: connect people through acts of service that strengthen communities, improve lives, and remind us we all belong.”

They further said in celebration of charity’s 16th Annual Back to School Week, “we joined hundreds of volunteers to help level the playing field for under-resourced students and schools.”

The statement continued, “Together, we packed backpacks brimming with essential supplies, bundled pencils, and wrote heartfelt notes filled with encouragement, hope, and joy—reminders to each student that they are seen, valued, and capable of great things.”

These backpacks will soon find their way into the hands of children and classrooms across Los Angeles, giving students not just the tools they need for the year ahead, “but a tangible reminder that their community is behind them every step of the way,” they concluded.