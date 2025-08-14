Kate Middleton focuses on Prince George's childhood, not royal duties

Kate Middleton prioritizes motherhood over monarch duties for Prince George

Kate Middleton has taken a different approach in raising her kids, particularly Prince George, who is second in line to the British throne.

The Princess of Wales’s approach to raising George is focused on being a loving and supportive mother, according to royal historian Marlene Koenig.

Unlike Prince William and King Charles, who emphasize preparing George for his future role as monarch, Kate prefers to treat her 12-year-old son as a child first.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Koenig explained that Kate’s role is more about offering guidance from her own experience in the royal spotlight, rather than focusing on constitutional duties.

“She will never have a constitutional role, except as regent in a worst-case scenario, if George becomes king before age 18,” Koenig explained.

She continued, “She is there to be the loving, supportive mum in everything George does, because he is her son first and foremost.”

“She and William dated for nearly 10 years before their engagement was announced, which allowed her the time and space to learn about her future life as a member of the Royal Family.

“In time, as wife of the heir to the throne and eventually as a Queen Consort. She is also the mother of a future King.”