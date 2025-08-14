King Charles' unusual habits called out in bombshell biography

King Charles’ strange royal demands revealed in book

A royal author has exposed King Charles’ weird habits, revealing how the monarch is said to have a strange bedtime routine.

According to royal author Omid Scobie, the King likes exactly one inch of toothpaste to be squeezed onto his toothbrush by a staff member every night.

In his 2023 book Endgame, the author further revealed that the toothpaste must come from a special “crested silver dispenser.”

Scobie, who is known to support Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, called the routine one of many “ridiculous” demands made by the royals.

King Charles “likes to have someone squeeze exactly one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush for him ahead of his bedtime routine,” Scobie penned.

He added, “The cherry on top of this ridiculous extravagance: the toothpaste must come from a ‘crested silver dispenser.”

Scobie claimed that Charles orders his royal chefs to cook his soft-boiled eggs for “four minutes – no more, no less, or they’ll be sent back to the kitchen in infantile fury.”

Charles also insists on sleeping on “perfectly steamed” 1,000-thread-count sheets and is known to throw tantrums if his pyjamas aren't properly ironed.