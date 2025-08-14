King's Tour Artists exhibition opens at Buckingham Palace

The King’s Tour Artists new exhibition is open at Buckingham Palace, it has been confirmed.

The Royal Collection Trust announced on Wednesday and urged the fans to visit.

It said, “Interested in art, travel, and the Royal Family? Visit us this summer at Buckingham Palace, where our new exhibition, The King’s Tour Artists, is open.”

The announcement further says for the first time, over 70 works of art created by 43 artists offer a vibrant perspective of life on a royal tour.

The King’s Tour Artists exhibition is included as part of a visit to the Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace, 10 July – 28 September 2025.

Earlier, sharing the details of the exhibition, Royal Collection Trust said in the spring of 1985, the then Prince of Wales Charles invited, at his own expense, John Ward to join a royal visit to Italy as the official tour artist, with the brief to draw or paint whatever inspired him.

For the past 40 years, official tour artists have been personally selected by the King to accompany him on royal overseas tours with the brief remaining largely unchanged throughout.

Forty-three artists to have undertaken this role, who collectively have visited 95 countries during 70 tours, will be represented in the exhibition.

The works on display in the Palace’s Ballroom, chosen from a selection made by the King, will provide glimpses of life on a royal tour, capturing the tone, colours and atmosphere in ways that differ from a photographic record.