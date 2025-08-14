Kate Middleton talks about 'love' as new claims surface

Kate Middleton has talked about ‘love and friendship’ amid new claims that Prince Andrew made several “rude” and “unkind” remarks about the Princess of Wales.

According to a report by the New York Post, royal expert Andrew Lownie claims that the Prince of York made several “rude” and “unkind” remarks about Kate Middleton, sparking his ongoing feud with nephew, Prince William.

Earlier, Lownie told Radar Online per the New York Post, “I can’t see how anyone could make unkind comments about Kate when she’s been the family’s saving grace.”

Amid these claims, Kate Middleton took to Instagram and shared a video, speaking about summer.

The Princess of Wales provided the voiceover for the new video, posted with caption, “MOTHER NATURE: SUMMER.”

She further said, “Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here’s to Summer. C.”

In the video, Kate says, “Summer is the season for abundance. Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we too are reminded of our own potential for growth. It is the time to ignite our inner fire and explore our own creativity, passions and dreams.”