Prince Harry's team discloses new major strategy

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation team has disclosed a new strategy amid the Duke’s visit to Ukraine.

Sharing a photo of Harry, the IGF says “Over the past ten years, the Invictus Games Foundation has grown from hosting a single sporting event into leading a global movement that inspires recovery, fosters community and drives change.”

If further said, “At Invictus Horizons this week, we launched our new strategy: to catalyse systemic change across a growing international movement, to strengthen the community we have proudly served over the past decade, and to focus our resources where the need is great.”

The charity also revealed that they are already putting this strategy into action.

“Members of our team are currently in Ukraine, meeting with veterans, families and partners who are using the power of sport to support recovery in an area where the need is urgent.”

Their 'resilience and determination' embody the Invictus Spirit and demonstrate how sport can help wounded, injured and sick service personnel regain strength, confidence and connection even in the most challenging circumstances.

It continued the next decade of the Invictus Movement can use the Invictus Games as a platform to connect communities across borders, supporting recovery through sport, and ensuring every wounded, injured and sick service member and veteran has the opportunity to find dignity, hope and belonging.