Prince Harry shares a message of hope

Prince Harry, who arrived in Ukraine on a surprise visit, has shared a message of hope, saying, “there is light at the end of the tunnel”

Harry visited Kyiv at the invitation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Olga Rudneva, CEO of the Superhumans Center, leading a delegation from the Invictus Games Foundation in his capacity as Founder and Patron of the Invictus Games.

The Duke participated in a panel discussion at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.

During the panel discussion, the Duke offered a tribute that extended beyond the battlefield.

When asked about advice for those transitioning out of military service who might miss its camaraderie, Prince Harry’s response carried the weight of personal insight.

He said, “You will feel lost at times, like you lack purpose, but however dark those days are, there is light at the end of the tunnel. You just need to look for it, because there will always be someone—a mother, father, sibling, friend, or comrade—there to pick you up.”

His guidance was direct and actionable: “Don’t stay silent. Silence will hold you in the dark. Open up to your friends and family, because in doing so you give them permission to do the same.”