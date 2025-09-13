King Charles shocking health update revealed after Prince Harry meeting

King Charles health is far worse than the Palace lets on a year after he was diagnosed with cancer.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his latest Substack while citing the palace insiders.

He writes, “Prince Harry’s surprise tea with King Charles wasn’t just about family forgiveness — it was about preparing for the worst.”

The expert continued to claim, “The King’s health is far worse than the Palace lets on. That’s why Harry was summoned. This isn’t about reconciliation. It’s about succession.”

Earlier, Prince Harry met his father King Charles at his Clarence House residence in London on Wednesday, ending a 19-month-long estrangement after the duke appealed for reconciliation earlier this year.

Harry, who cut ties with the royal family in 2020, met the king for a private tea, according to a source close to the royals -- their first time meeting since February 2024.

The short meeting ended months of speculation about whether a reunion was on the cards, which reached a head when Charles flew back from Scotland on Wednesday and arrived in London.

Following the father-son meeting, Prince Harry told a royal watcher who had asked how the King, 76, is doing, “He’s great, thank you.”