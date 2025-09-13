Royal family set to display 'unrivalled' soft power

 
Royal family is set to welcome Donald Trump next week

September 13, 2025

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals are set to display their unrivalled soft power when Donald Trump visits Britain next week.

This has been reported by the Reuters while quoting a royal historian.

Historian and author Anthony Seldon tells the news agency, "Is there any leader anywhere in the world who has quite that same attraction to Donald Trump as the British monarch?"

"Derided by many as antiquated and hopelessly out of date - it's the royal family and the monarchy which is attracting the most powerful person in the world," he told Reuters.

As the US President is set to arrive in Britain on Tuesday, Trump will receive the full red carpet treatment.

He and his wife Melania will be greeted the following day by the king's son and heir Prince William, who the president described as "very handsome" after they met last December, and his wife Kate Middleton.

They will then enjoy a carriage procession, a lavish state banquet, a fly past by military aircraft and a gun salute.

The British government hopes the royals will prove a trump card in what could be a crucial visit as it seeks to underpin defence and security ties with Washington, having already secured a favourable tariff deal.

