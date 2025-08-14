Reba McEntire's bold behaviour turns 'The Voice' set upside down: Source

Reba McEntire accused of taking control on 'The Voice' set

Reba McEntire is reportedly stirring up drama on the set of The Voice.

A source told Radar Online that the 70-year-old American singer and actress, who is back for a new season of The Voice with Niall Horan, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg, is acting like a “queen bee”, and some people feel upset by her “imperious” attitude.

The source revealed, "Bosses are thrilled to have Reba back, and it took a lot of coddling because she's a busy lady. But she's back and quickly making her presence known.”

"Her fellow judges like Reba, but she's cocky and a take-charge character. It's always all about her – whether she intends it to be or not,” they added. “They're going into it a bit wary and not too pleased because she's effectively another boss.”

The insider went on to share that the bosses of the singing contest have clarified that “whatever McEntire says goes” and coworkers on the NBC show do not like it, which has made the set atmosphere tense.

"Reba – always the center of attention – has been hogging the spotlight ever since it was announced that she was coming back for season 28," the source claimed.

“Clearly, Reba is the producers' darling, and she knows it,” the insider noted.