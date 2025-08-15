Inside King Charles' funeral plans after ‘havoc' erupted over leak

Insight into King Charles’ funeral plans for his son’s revealed

Buckingham Palace is reportedly in the midst of succession planning already, and a major part of it revolves around Prince William’s participation in the talks, not his about his ascension.

For those unversed, King Charles is currently battling an undisclosed form of cancer, which has made his funeral planning more fast paced.

Now a source has spoken to Woman’s Day about Prince William’s thoughts related to all this.

According to their findings, “William’s more than ready to take command and has proven time and again, especially while the King was going through intensive treatments, that he’s totally capable.”

But at the same time “no one would expect Charles to step aside completely but it’s certainly a conversation that’s been discussed since his diagnosis.”

Given the circumstances “it would be imprudent of them to not consider it.”

In terms of the details of these plans, about month ago specific details about the funeral, as well as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s roles were leaked by The Telegraph.

King Charles’ Leaked Funeral Plans:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to take part in the family vigil during the lying in state at Westminster Hall and play a prominent role alongside the most senior royals during the funeral service.”

“Arrangements have also been made for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to attend the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, as well as the committal at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, should they wish.”

The Cover Up Attempt:

Later The Daily Beast reported on a ‘cover up’ attempt made by King Charles’ communication secretary Tobyn Andreas “had a meltdown on the phone with the outlet.

According to Cosmopolitan, “These new details about London Bridge, including that Harry and Meghan will be invited for central roles and that the mourning period will be shortened, had found their way to the Telegraph exclusively.”

“There was a conversation with the palace’s communications team ahead of publication. Tobyn was very, very, unhappy. He was involved directly and lobbied the Telegraph for more than 24 hours to try and influence the timing and terms of publication.

“There was a heated phone call. In the end, the view was taken that the paper needed to protect its editorial independence, and it decided to publish its scoop when it wanted to, which from Tobyn’s point of view was premature.”