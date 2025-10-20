King Charles dealt with Prince Andrew quietly to avoid bigger mess

Prince Andrew only stepped back after King gave him a clear warning

King Charles chose to deal with the situation around Prince Andrew in private in hopes to avoid a bigger public or political mess.

According to The Sun, Charles made it clear to his brother that he needed to give up his titles or face more serious consequences instead of dragging the issue through Parliament.

The report revealed that the former Duke of York was surprised by how far the Palace was willing to go and agreed to step back.

Speaking with MailOnline, an insider said, “The thought of him continuing to use the titles that had been conferred upon him for another day, month or year…

“… while other options were explored and enactioned was intolerable, for the sake of the wider family,” they added. “And at last, for the wider good, Andrew saw sense.”

In a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace, Andrew renounced his Duke of York title, saying, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," he added.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the statement concluded.