 
Geo News

Prince Albert celebrates Monégasque National Day 2025

Prince Albert distributes gifts to the Monégasco elders for National Day 2025

By
Hiba Anjum
|

October 20, 2025

Prince Albert kicks off festivities for Monégasque National Day 2025
Prince Albert kicks off festivities for Monégasque National Day 2025

Prince Albert has just showed off the celebrations that are underway for the Monégasco elders, for National Day 2025.

An aerial style image accompanied this announcement on the Monaco royals’ Instagram account.

The caption however, offered more insights into what all went down and starts with the title of “National Day 2025 Gifts for Monegasque seniors.”

According to the caption “as every year and as tradition dictates on the occasion of the Monegasque National Day, the Princely Couple will offer gifts to Monegasque seniors.”

“In order to receive their gift, Monegasque seniors aged 60 and over must register between October 21 and October 23, 2025 either by telephone at 99 98 84 90 (from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) or on the website of the Prince's Palace (www.palais.mc - tab ‘National Day of Monegasque Seniors’).”

And “the gifts will be presented by HSH Princess Stéphanie, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 from 2:30 p.m. at the Foyer des Aînés Monégasques - Avenue de la Quarantaine.”

Check it out Below: 


