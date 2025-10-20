Prince Andrew could become William's warning shot for anyone challenging his rule

Prince William’s treatment of Andrew signals tougher reign ahead

Prince William is expected to take a much tougher stance on Prince Andrew than King Charles has, according to a royal expert.

Speaking with The Sun, royal commentator Phil Dampier shared that while the King has shown some leniency toward his brother, William could further distance the former Duke of York from royal life.

Dampier said this would send a clear message that William, as future King, intends to set firm boundaries.

“I think William will be quite ruthless. There have been stories this morning suggesting Andrew won’t be invited to his coronation,” the expert shared after Andrew renounced his royal title of Duke of York.

He continued, “If that turns out to be true, then obviously William would very much be flexing his muscles as King and laying down an immediate indication that he’s not to be challenged.

“Charles is obviously trying to draw a line under this before William becomes King while being as fair to Andrew as he can… because at the end of the day, it is his brother."

“What Andrew hasn’t done – unlike Harry – is to go public with criticism of the monarchy, The King or the royals," added Dampier.

“At least he has been loyal… despite being completely careless and stupid.”