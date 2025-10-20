Parliament's say in Andrew's title of ‘prince' and royal honours is out

Prince Andrew’s future comes into view

Prince Andrew’s future is in line to be marred with scandal, in the next couple of weeks, and everything has been exposed by an insider.

For those unversed, it comes right around the time that his late accuser’s book, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice is set to release.

There are also fears regarding how the release of that will effect King Charles’ upcoming visit to the Vatican, and with promises of “more days of pain ahead” as per a well placed source.

They sat down with the BBC and admitted, “the headlines are taking a lot of oxygen out of the royal room.”

Even royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained how bad the situation is for the Royal Family because “the problem the Royal Family has is that it cannot control events.”

He was quoted telling The Daily Mail, “The posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl by poor Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life in April this year, will, according to early reports, be toxic for Andrew.”

“This could therefore be an almost endless stream of embarrassment and it is clear that they could be highly incriminating both to Andrew and also to Sarah Ferguson as yesterday's MoS revealed.”

Not to mention, “there will almost certainly be more public disgust at what is revealed.” So “when William becomes King he is likely to pursue a tough policy and we may never see Andrew or Sarah in public again at a royal event.”

What is pertinent to mention is that this assumption comes in light of the fact that the Prince of Wales is not satisfied with royal family’s stance on Prince Andrew.

In regards to where the final power and say really lies, energy Secretary Ed Miliband also spoke to Sky News' Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

“I think it's really important as a Government minister, that we allow the royal family to make decisions on these questions,” he explained.