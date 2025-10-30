 
Geo News

King Charles breaks silence on ‘cruel' storm hitting Jamaica

King Charles and Queen Camilla release a heartfelt statement for lives lost in Jamaica

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 30, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla are reacting to the devastating hurricane that has hit Jamaica.

His Majesty turned to his Instagram on Wednesday to pass an official statement on the loss, as he extends his prayers for the locals in the Caribbean.

The statement reads: “My wife and I have been deeply concerned and profoundly saddened to see the catastrophic damage caused by the ferocity of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and across the Caribbean. As we continue to follow the situation closely, our anxious thoughts are with all those who have been so cruelly affected by this awful storm.”

The monarch adds: “Above all, our most heartfelt sympathy is with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have tragically lost their lives.”

Speaking further King Charles and Queen Camilla note: “Jamaica is a land for which I have had the greatest affection ever since I first visited the island while serving in the Royal Navy on the West Indies station over fifty years ago.”

“I know that no disaster can break her people's enduring spirit of strength, solidarity and steadfastness,” assured His Majesty 

