Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh honour Queen Elizabeth’s legacy on funeral anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh began an official visit to Japan this week, highlighted by meetings with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

The royal couple, representing King Charles III, were also received by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

Their trip underscores long-standing ties between the British and Japanese royal families.

In a symbolic gesture of friendship, the duke and duchess joined the imperial family in the gardens of the Akasaka Residence to plant an oak sapling grown from a tree planted by the late Queen Elizabeth II during her 1975 state visit.

Notably, the late queen’s funeral was also held on September 19.

The couple also attended a traditional sumo tournament at the Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena, where they joined spectators in applauding wrestlers in one of Japan’s most revered sporting traditions.

Buckingham Palace said the trip reflects “shared history, mutual respect, and the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations.”



