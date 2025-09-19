Prince Harry Air Force One story faces doubts

On the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, an old controversy involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has resurfaced.

In July 2023, the Daily Mail reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked the White House for a ride back to the United States aboard Air Force One following the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19, 2022.

The request, according to the report, was rejected out of concern it could cause a “commotion” and strain relations with King Charles III.

The Mail framed the episode as part of the couple’s alleged push for political influence in the United States, noting Meghan’s advocacy on family leave and their outreach to the Bidens.

Air Force One: File photo

At the time, Harry and Meghan had already strained ties with the royal family following their Oprah Winfrey interview and Harry’s memoir Spare, in which he recalled tensions with his father and brother in the final days of the queen’s life.

For Harry and Meghan, the day didn’t end with the funeral; they also attended the 4 p.m. committal service at St. George’s Chapel, which was followed by a private burial.

In Spare, Harry says he and Meghan left for America on Tuesday afternoon and were anxious about being away from their 3-year-old and 1-year-old for “longer than we’d ever been.”

But a follow-up analysis by New York Magazine cast doubt on the claim, questioning both the logistics and timing of such a request.

The outlet argued it was implausible given the Bidens’ schedule and the Sussexes’ presence at the queen’s committal service.











