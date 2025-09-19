 
Prince William's icy move toward Prince Andrew has everyone talking: Report

Prince William’s body language toward Prince Andrew at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral has reportedly sparked fresh speculation about the royal family feud

September 19, 2025

Prince William appeared determined to maintain his distance from Prince Andrew during the funeral of the late Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales was photographed standing alongside his disgraced uncle as they waited for their cars following the service. 

While Andrew seemed eager to engage his nephew in conversation, William appeared to avoid interaction, keeping his focus elsewhere, as per the Express UK

According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, friends of William say he was “furious at being ambushed” by Andrew after the ceremony. 

Moreover, the heir to the throne has long sought to limit his public association with his uncle, who stepped back from royal duties amid scandal and controversy.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich previously told Fox News that William has “a strained and distant relationship” with Andrew and is opposed to any effort to rehabilitate his uncle’s public image, as per the publication. 

“Andrew’s future within the Royal Family is beyond bleak,” she said, adding that William would prefer him to “vanish from public view.”

Although King Charles has continued to include his brother in private family gatherings, it is believed William will not extend the same courtesy when he eventually ascends the throne, as per the outlet. 

