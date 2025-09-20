Prince Harry faces ultimate royal showdown with Prince William

Prince William moves to permanently exile Prince Harry?

Prince Harry is said to be pleading with his father, King Charles, for a way back into the royal fold even as Prince William reportedly pushes to shut him out for good.

Radar Online reported that Harry, Duke of Sussex, is trying hard to return to the royal family after leaving, even trying to “cut a deal” with his father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex saw his father in person for the first time in 19 months but sources told the outlet that his older brother, Prince William, “steered clear” because “the future king wants nothing to do with Harry.”

"Before Harry officially left the family, he had said he wanted to split his time between the U.K. and California, and the royals didn't let him because they told him he couldn't have one foot in and one foot out. They said, 'You are either all or nothing,' and then he said, 'Well, I'm out,’” the insider revealed.

For those unaware, the Duke of Sussex went to the UK to be part of several charities on the third death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II, as she passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96.

Harry’s main aim was to have tea with his cancer-stricken father and use the meeting to make peace with the ailing king."

Per the source, Harry wants to make a deal so he can pick which palace events he goes to and split his time between England and his home in Montecito, where he moved with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020 after stepping away from their royal duties and criticising his family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, William, Prince of Wales, has a lot to say about his brother’s latest move.

The insider said, "William will do everything in his power not to let him return, especially since Meghan is part of the equation, so it would make sense for Harry to be on good terms with his dad to strike a deal and override his brother.”

"The arrangement will create tension in Harry's relationship with Meghan because she doesn't want anything to do with the royal family. It will bring up old scars, old issues, and I don't think she will be able to handle it. It will create a total strain on their marriage,” the source stated.