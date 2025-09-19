 
Prince William's defiant look caught in viral Windsor Castle video

Prince William sparked debate when a viral video him sitting early at the State Banquet surfaced online

September 19, 2025

A state banquet hosted by King Charles in honor of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle is still making headlines, a day after the American leader bade farewell to the royal family.

Before the dinner, Prince William was observed sitting down before the king had finished speaking.

The Prince of Wales's move has been considered unusual within royal protocol, where family members typically remain standing until the monarch concludes.

While the exact reason for William’s early seated position remains unclear, speculation online has ranged from distraction to a simple misjudgment of timing. 

Social media users quickly seized on the moment, debating whether it reflected a breach of etiquette or simply a lighthearted slip.

One viewer joked about critics of the prince, writing: “To the person saying he broke protocol … He IS the protocol."

Another eagle-eyed fan noted that the future king looked directly into the camera with a defiant stare after breaking the royal protocol.  

