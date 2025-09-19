Prince William ‘loathes' Sarah Ferguson and wants her out of Royal Lodge

Prince William ‘can’t wait’ to evict Sarah Ferguson from Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew

Prince William’s long-standing frustration with Prince Andrew has now been extended to his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

According to a new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks, William, the Prince of Wales, has been actively pushing for years to have both Andrew and Sarah removed from the Royal Lodge.

Sources told author Andrew Lownie that William "loathes" Fergie and is eager to see both of them evicted.

The reason does not only include the personal tensions but also concerns over the property's declining condition.

"He [William] also loathes Sarah, Andrew's ex-wife, and can't wait for the day when his father throws them both out,” an insider told the author.

They added, “If Charles doesn't, I guarantee you the ﬁrst thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted."

Moreover, reports suggest that William was also not thrilled to see Andrew and Sarah at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent.