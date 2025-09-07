Prince Harry plans to enjoy UK trip while King Charles meeting remains uncertain

Prince Harry expected to 'have some fun' during UK visit

Prince Harry is expected to “have some fun” during his visit to the UK this week, according to friends, as he returns for the WellChild Awards.

The four-day trip marks one of the Duke of Sussex’s rare visits to the country since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving to the US with Meghan Markle.

While no meeting with King Charles has been confirmed, sources have shared that Harry would “drop everything” if invited.

A report by The Times has also claimed that Prince Harry “going to have some fun” this week during his visit, citing his friends.

They also said of his reunion plans, “He’s not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK.

“He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here.

“He really would like to come back to the UK much more.”

Meanwhile, another report by GB News has claimed that King Charles is yet to confirm meeting Harry upon his visit.

In an interview with BBC in May, Harry said that his father “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.”

“Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive lots of things.

“But I would love a reconciliation with my family,” the Duke added.