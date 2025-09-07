New verdict launched about King Charles' cancer and life expectancy

King Charles has just received a king verdict regarding his cancer status

An expert has just stepped forward with a verdict that provides hope regarding King Charles’ life expectancy.

The verdict comes from Royal biographer Angela Levin, during her appearance on Sky News’ YouTube channel with host Paul Murray.

The topic arose initially when Mr Murray said, “what I find amazing is that his father is in that position right now. Now, we hope he lives, you know, a long life and much longer than than it currently is, right? We hope he kicks cancer's backside, but who knows? Who knows what the doctor finds out, right? Yet, the posture seems to be exactly the same from Harry.”

To this Ms Levin admitted, “it's worse actually,” because of the demands made regarding this meeting.

For those unversed, number one is that King Charles needs to “pay out of his own money” for protection for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Secondly Buckingham Palace has to act as liason with the British press. Number three is that Meghan should be given her HRH with proper ‘bows’ and ‘curtsies’.

In the eyes of Ms Levin, “she's done absolutely nothing apart from moaning for 72 days when she was there. She hates the royal family. She won't do anything that's helpful. What does she want all that for? It is just testing the king. That's what I think.”

It was only later that she discussed his cancer and gave her verdict on his life expectancy.

According to the commentator, “fortunately, let me tell you about his cancer. It's one of those cancers that won't go away, but you can actually live for years with it. If he has all the, people looking at him and looking after him, but he hasn't got something that he's ‘going down’. So, it it's not so bad.”

However, she did make one thing clear and it’s that “if he's coming up to London on Wednesday to have doctors look at him and check, it's very tiring and it's very worrying.”

As a father “you don't want a boy because he's might be 40, but he behaves like a boy shouting at you of what he's got to do,” she added in her jibe before signing off as well.