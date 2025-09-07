Meghan Markle gets rubbished: ‘She stakes out the victim high ground'

Meghan Markle victim game gets called out

Meghan Markle’s strategy as wife to Prince Harry has just landed her in the line of fire, with an expert who believes she’s ‘vastly’ different from anyone like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy who was married to John F. Kennedy Jr.

This comment has been made by, Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, and is in response to Ms Tina Brown’s defending comparison.

According to Fox News Digital the reason there are no similarities, is because “Other than dating and marrying famous men … these two women led very different lives before their courtship and certainly brought different personalities to their respective marriages.”

Hence why he believes, “It seems like a stretch to say Meghan Markle is similar to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Each was thrust into the limelight, but the similarities really end there.”

Because while “Carolyn was a fashion publicist and spent the majority of her career working under the Calvin Klein banner … She was more comfortable playing a supporting role to her megawatt husband.”

In contrast, “Meghan came from Hollywood and was readily embracing — if not actively seeking — the spotlight at every turn. The royal wedding was a turning point for Meghan. There was drama and speculation leading up to the nuptials, and royal watchers were left with raised eyebrows and a sense of uncertainty surrounding the new duchess.”

Especially after Megxit Mr Eldridge believes, “In the years that followed, Harry and Meghan continued to stake out the ‘victim high ground’ as they engaged in a strategic PR that included a long-form sit-down with Oprah, a tell-all book and a litany of appearances and creative projects, all of which were aimed — either directly or indirectly — at the royal family.”

Before concluding, he did give credit to Meghan, where credit is due and said, “To her credit, Meghan has learned a lot of lessons the hard way. Over the last year, she seems to be making a course correction. The jury is still out.”