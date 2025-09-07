 
King Charles, Prince Harry reunion important for monarchy image

King Charles has been told how important it is to reconcile with Prince Harry by expert

September 07, 2025

King Charles advised on the importance of reconciling with Prince Harry

King Charles has been told the importance of his reunion with his estranged son, Prince Harry.

A royal expert has shared that the monarch should know that how important it is for the image of the monarchy that he and Harry, are seen to be on speaking terms.

This comes after it was reported that a private meeting took place between the King’s communications chief and Harry’s media representatives in London.

Speaking on the matter, historian and author Anthony Seldon told Reuters that such a reconciliation is important not only for the monarchy but also on a personal level.

"I think it's important for the image of the monarchy that the king and his younger son are seen to be on speaking terms," Seldon said.

They added, "I also think it's very important for both of them ... the king is the king, but he's also a human being and a loving father."

It is still not confirmed if a meeting will take place between Harry and King Charles as the Duke prepares for his highly anticipated visit.

