Will Prince William see Prince Harry upon his visit to UK?

Prince William, Prince Harry to reunite during Duke’s upcoming UK trip?

Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to the UK will not include a meeting with Prince William, a new report has confirmed.

According to a report by the Sunday Times, a meeting between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales is highly unlikely while a reunion with King Charles remains uncertain.

Harry is scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London on September 8, marking his 15th time at the annual event held on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The following day, he has announced to travel to Nottingham to visit the Community Recording Studio and announce a significant donation to Children in Need to support efforts against youth violence.

Regarding a meeting between William and Harry, a source told Sunday Times, “At the end of the day, as he’s (Harry) no longer a member of the institution, he doesn’t feel bound to de-conflict his diary with the institution.”

Meanwhile, a friend of Harry has said that it is on Charles to decide whether or not he wants to meet with Harry.

“He’s made it absolutely clear he wants a reconciliation with his family,” they said of the Duke. “It’s on them now.”