Prince William secures huge win as Charles takes big decision about Andrew

King Charles backs William’s call to keep Prince Andrew out of the spotlight

Prince William has secured a major win inside the palace as King Charles reportedly agrees to remove Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from all public-facing royal events, including Christmas at Sandringham.

Charles’ took the decision after the Duchess of York’s 2011 email, in which she referred to Jeffrey Epstein as her “supreme friend,” was resurfaced, reigniting public scrutiny.

The Prince of Wales, who has long pushed for a tougher stance, is said to have insisted he never be photographed with his uncle again, a request Charles has now accepted.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentators said the King’s decision marks a shift from his earlier forgiving approach due to pressure from William.

In a conversation with Sky News Australia, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said, "This is a win for Prince William… the head of the Church of England should not be regularly seen next to someone on an Epstein flight log."

Meanwhile, royal author Tom Sykes penned for The Royalist, "It's clear to everyone with a political antenna that this is William's hard-won victory... events have forced the aged, weak father to comply with his son and heir."

"William has despaired at his father's insistence on keeping Andrew in the picture, and his aides and friends have been briefed constantly, to me and others, on his outright opposition to it.

"So William has won. Charles has lost. And Andrew has been cast out- again."