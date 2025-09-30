 
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie break King Charles' heart

King Charles feels his heart break over Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

September 30, 2025

King Charles is starting to feel incredibly sad as a result of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Royal author Phil Dampier is the expert that shared insight about this development behind the scenes this, during his interview with the Daily Mail.

For those unversed, it relates to the current public image fiasco their mother Sarah Ferguson is facing, as it comes on the heels of their father’s public ‘disgrace’.

There are also calls for a no-show for them for the annual Christmas celebrations and according to Mr Damiper, “if it turns out they are not invited, or decide themselves not to go, then it makes it very difficult for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie”

At an event like that they “may feel it would be unfair of them to go when their parents aren’t there, and it simply rubs salt in their wounds,” he adds too.

As a result, “the King has a soft spot for both Beatrice and Eugenie and feels sorry for the situation they are in.”

As of right now “it’s a real dilemma for him and one he could do without,” he added before signing off. 

