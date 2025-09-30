Prince William finally makes major decision about Harry

Prince William has completely closed the door on his estranged brother Prince Harry amid claims King Charles remains hopeful for reconciliation.

This has been claimed by expert and journalist Rob Shuter in his report for RobShuter Substack.

The insider tells the expert, “Charles still shields Andrew despite years of scandal, while William reportedly wants him exiled for good.

“On Harry, Charles remains hopeful for reconciliation, but William is said to have closed the door completely.”

The report, citing the royal sources, further warned, “This isn’t just a family spat. It’s about the monarchy’s future. If they can’t agree, the whole institution looks weak.”

“The biggest sticking points: Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.”

The fresh claims came days after Prince Harry had tea with King Charles earlier this month at their first meeting in 20 months, in what may prove a first step toward ending a much-publicised rift between father and son.

Harry last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after it was announced that the king was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

"Of course some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course they will never forgive me for lots of things. But you know ... I would love reconciliation with my family. ... There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. And life is precious," Harry told the BBC in May.

"I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."