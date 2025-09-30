Prince Andrew forces King Charles and Prince William into a fight

King Charles and Prince William are fighting at the moment, a fight that is making the final verdict on Prince Andrew’s future incredibly difficult, an insider has just said.

The news has been shared by a well placed insider that just sat down with Closer magazine.

The source in question explained the reason for this father-son tiff and said, “King Charles has made it abundantly clear that it’s not a simple or straightforward scenario to just throw him out.”

Because in case something like that happens they “could make an enemy of him and the family have many more pressing matters to tend to for now.”

Whereas because Prince Andrew is aware his days are numbered, given Prince William may take the throne any day, “Andrew has been trying to charm his way back into William’s good books and kill him with kindness, which was the main reason why he went out of his way to pose alongside him at the funeral,” the source noted.

It was also evident that “He wanted everyone, his nephew included, to know that he intends to go nowhere and the entire eye rolling and bad mouthing in the world won’t change that,” the insider said too.

Hence “he’s been chipping away at building bridges with his brother, which seems to be working because he’s still invited to important gatherings and most of the talk about him being forcibly ejected from Royal Lodge has subsided – at least for now.”