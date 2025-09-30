King Charles joins hands with Meghan Markle?

King Charles marks a major shift towards something Meghan Markle cares about

A matter that rings close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s heart has also caught the attention of King Charles.

The matter in question is the effect of social media on young minds, or those of the masses.

Insight into all that was discussed has just been shared by Rev Tommy MacNeil. He led sermon for the King and Queen at Balmoral Castle.

For those unversed, Mr MacNeil is the man responsible for running the Shed Project charity, which focuses on mental health matters on the Scottish island of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

Discussing the chat he had with the monarch he claimed, “We spoke for 40 minutes and the King was clearly well briefed about the Shed and what we are doing.”

According to The Telegraph he added, “He was very concerned about the negative impact social media was having on young people in so many ways. He really understood the problems and the difficulties involved in combating them.”

Furthermore, “e was very engaged and 100 per cent appreciative of the work we are doing,” Mr MacNeil added regarding the King.

After all “young people today are growing up in a different world to their parents. The stuff they are accessing on their phones is frightening.”

So “King Charles was clearly very concerned about the whole issue and negative influences on young people from social media. It is almost impossible to police social media, so we need to find ways to combat that,” he added before signing off.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle is also known to have carried this cause close to her heart, during and after her time in the Royal Family.

The most recent instance where Prince Harry spoke out regarding it was in April of this year.

“The easiest thing to say is to keep your kids away from social media. The sad reality is the kids who aren't on social media normally get bullied at school because they can't be part of the same conversation as everybody else,” Prince Harry said.

"Life is better off of social media. I say that as a parent, and I say that as someone who's spoken to many of the kids here tonight who lost a brother or a sister to social media. But clearly, enough is not enough. Enough is not being done.”