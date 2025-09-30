Prince George finally fills void left by Prince Harry in major move

Prince George’s new special bond after Prince Harry’s departure

Prince George has finally filled the hole left by Prince Harry as he finds a new source of joy and companionship in Mike Tindall.

Speaking with Radar Online, a royal source revealed that the Duke of Sussex's departure left a big gap in George’s life, as Harry was the uncle who played, joked, and made him laugh.

Insiders revealed to the publication that the little Prince, who is second in line to the British throne, was especially close to Harry before he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Since then, Mike Tindall has stepped into that role and brought a relaxed and playful energy that helps George unwind from the pressures of royal life.

"George was very fond of Harry and really felt it when he went. Harry was the uncle who got down on the carpet, played around, and always made him laugh,” the insider said.

"His departure left a noticeable hole in George's life, and it was clear the family needed someone else to take on that role,” they added.

Another source revealed, "Mike has naturally stepped into that space. He's easygoing, fun, and never too formal – which is just what George needs.

“Being the eldest, George already carries a sense of responsibility, so Mike brings some relief.

"He can joke, play, and show affection, giving George the kind of carefree connection every child needs. It's been hugely important."