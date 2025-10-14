Prince Harry throws King Charles back into trouble with a slap in the face complication

Prince Harry again complicates things for King Charles the moment he has given him an inch

It has just been revealed that Prince Harry is going back into his old line of thinking, with his security row after landing one meeting with King Charles in a 19-month period.

A well-placed insider that is close to the royals revealed this to UK’s Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkah.

According to their findings, Prince Harry has already started to “complicate things for the King” all over again.

This led the source to speak out more candidly and add, “It’s not going to help matters. We’re back to where we were.”

For those unversed with the old security row it ended with a loss for Prince Harry, after he took the Home Office to court for taxpayer-funded security for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and Meghan Markle when on British soul.

Following that loss he even spoke out with the BBC and explained how much control his own father still has on things.

"There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands. Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary,” he said at the time.

“Look at the risk, look at the threat, look at the impact that if anything was to happen to me, my wife or my father's grandchildren, if anything was to happen to them, look where the responsibility lies.”

His allegations at the time didn’t end there, and in fact included a hint that it’s “a good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up” behind the scenes.