King Charles's silence questioned over Prince Andrew's Balmoral video

Prince Andrew with his daughter Princess Eugenie: File photo

Prince Andrew is again at the center of public backlash following the circulation of his leaked email to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with many questioning King Charles III’s silence on the issue.

Social media users have condemned the monarch for failing to take visible action against his younger brother despite renewed controversy surrounding Andrew’s past conduct.

Critics cited the Duke of York’s long history of scandals and alleged “unforgivable acts,” arguing that the King should permanently distance the royal family from him.

Hundreds of posts have resurfaced past incidents, including Andrew’s loss of military titles and royal patronages in 2022 a decision made by the late Queen Elizabeth II after his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview.

Adding to the online uproar, a video purportedly showing the Duke “consoling” his daughter, Princess Eugenie, at Balmoral following the Queen’s death has been widely discussed.

Screengrab of the video featuring Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie

“If King Charles had any respect for the people of Britain, he’d get rid of Andrew now,” one caption read.

Although the clip cannot be published for legal reasons, users claim it was previously suppressed by media outlets, alleging a “cover-up” to protect the disgraced royal.



