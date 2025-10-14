 
Geo News

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Northern Ireland on surprise visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales left their three children at home to undertake a visit to Ireland

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 14, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Northern Ireland on surprise visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Northern Ireland on surprise visit 

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday arrived in Northern Ireland on an unannounced visit, according to the local media.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's visit is focusing on youth entrepreneurship and rural development. 

Prince William and Princess Catherine’s trip marks their first visit to Ulster in three years. 

During their previous visit, the royal couple famously took part in a cocktail-making competition at a Belfast market before traveling to Carrickfergus. 

Kensington Palace said the pair would “spend the day visiting innovative organisations that showcase growth and investment in rural areas and demonstrate entrepreneurial and creative opportunities for young people.” 

Their Northern Ireland trip follows their appearance in Southport earlier this year, where they met with residents and first responders after the fatal knife attack in July 2024. 

While Tuesday’s visit was kept private, palace officials confirmed that there will be no public engagements during their stay. 

The couple is expected to meet local leaders and young innovators behind several rural enterprise initiatives.

Kate Middleton's wig rumors mystery resolved
Kate Middleton's wig rumors mystery resolved
Prince William being prepared to step up fast for greater royal role video
Prince William being prepared to step up fast for greater royal role
King Charles, Prince William assign major role to Princess Eugenie amid Andrew, Sarah crisis?
King Charles, Prince William assign major role to Princess Eugenie amid Andrew, Sarah crisis?
Meghan Markle's new video threatens Harry's fragile peace with King Charles video
Meghan Markle's new video threatens Harry's fragile peace with King Charles
Prince William faces 'tough nut to crack' in major family decision
Prince William faces 'tough nut to crack' in major family decision
Kate Middleton heartbroken over invasion of privacy & sparks ban: ‘Cruel people don't stop'
Kate Middleton heartbroken over invasion of privacy & sparks ban: ‘Cruel people don't stop'
Andrew's role in steering Beatrice, Eugenie away from traditional royal roles video
Andrew's role in steering Beatrice, Eugenie away from traditional royal roles
Prince William puts Kate Middleton in a tricky position by calling on her loyalty
Prince William puts Kate Middleton in a tricky position by calling on her loyalty