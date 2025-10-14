Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Northern Ireland on surprise visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday arrived in Northern Ireland on an unannounced visit, according to the local media.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's visit is focusing on youth entrepreneurship and rural development.

Prince William and Princess Catherine’s trip marks their first visit to Ulster in three years.

During their previous visit, the royal couple famously took part in a cocktail-making competition at a Belfast market before traveling to Carrickfergus.

Kensington Palace said the pair would “spend the day visiting innovative organisations that showcase growth and investment in rural areas and demonstrate entrepreneurial and creative opportunities for young people.”

Their Northern Ireland trip follows their appearance in Southport earlier this year, where they met with residents and first responders after the fatal knife attack in July 2024.

While Tuesday’s visit was kept private, palace officials confirmed that there will be no public engagements during their stay.

The couple is expected to meet local leaders and young innovators behind several rural enterprise initiatives.