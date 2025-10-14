Royal family releases exciting video of prince's F-16 flight

The Danish royal family has released a video showing Crown Prince Christian taking part in one of Denmark’s final training flights aboard an F-16 fighter jet.

The footage shows the 19-year-old heir to the throne boarding the aircraft, sharing glimpses from inside the cockpit, and capturing views of the landscape below as he experiences the high-speed flight.

In a statement accompanying the video, the Crown Prince said, “Today a boy’s dream came true. I had the opportunity to get on one of the last training flights in an F-16 aircraft and wow, it was crazy.”

He added that he felt “very thankful” to take part in the experience before Denmark’s air force completes its transition to the new F-35 jets.

“I already had great respect for the pilots who fly our fighter jets, and after today, it has only gotten bigger,” he said.

The Danish court confirmed that King Frederik X visited Skrydstrup Air Base to greet his son after the flight.

The video has attracted widespread attention in Denmark, seen as another step in Crown Prince Christian’s increasing public role under his father’s reign.