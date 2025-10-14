 
Prince William and Kate release photos from surprise visit to Northern Ireland

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Northern Ireland on Tuesday

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s (NIFRS) new Learning and Development College in Cookstown on Tuesday.

In photos shared on their official Instagram account, the royal couple described the visit as “brilliant,” praising the center as “a world-class facility helping to train the next generation of firefighters.” 

The newly opened complex features a flood water rescue simulator, one of only two in the world , along with a mock motorway, model village high street, and a slurry pit designed to replicate real-life emergency conditions. 

During their visit, Prince William and Princess Catherine met with trainees and staff to learn how the facility’s advanced simulations enhance firefighter preparedness and safety. 

The royal couple’s joint visit highlighted their continued commitment to supporting frontline workers and promoting public safety initiatives across the United Kingdom.


