 
Geo News

Kensington Palace issues statement after William and Kate's unannounced visit

The royal couple issued a statement after completing their joint visit

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2025

Kensington Palace issues statement after William and Kates unannounced visit
Kensington Palace issues statement after William and Kate's unannounced visit 

Kensington Palace on Tuesday released a statement after Prince William and Kate Middleton's unannounced visit to Northern Ireland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed admiration for Northern Ireland’s newest emergency services training hub during their  visit to Cookstown.

In a joint statement shared on social media, the royal couple said it was “great to be back in Northern Ireland today,” adding that they were impressed by “a flood water rescue simulator, one of only two in the world, plus a mock motorway, model village high street and even a slurry pit, all designed to create realistic, hands-on training experiences.”

Prince William and Kate observed trainees and newly qualified firefighters performing emergency simulations and spoke with staff about how the new facility is enhancing safety and collaboration across emergency services.

“It was inspiring to see trainee and newly qualified firefighters in action,” their statement continued, noting that the center’s investment “is creating opportunities for young people and strengthening collaboration across emergency services in Northern Ireland.”


King Charles's silence questioned over Prince Andrew's Balmoral video
King Charles's silence questioned over Prince Andrew's Balmoral video
Prince Harry throws King Charles back into trouble with a slap in the face complication
Prince Harry throws King Charles back into trouble with a slap in the face complication
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Northern Ireland on surprise visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Northern Ireland on surprise visit
Princess Eugenie opens up about major change in personal life
Princess Eugenie opens up about major change in personal life
Kate Middleton's wig rumors mystery resolved
Kate Middleton's wig rumors mystery resolved
Prince William being prepared to step up fast for greater royal role video
Prince William being prepared to step up fast for greater royal role
King Charles, Prince William assign major role to Princess Eugenie amid Andrew, Sarah crisis?
King Charles, Prince William assign major role to Princess Eugenie amid Andrew, Sarah crisis?
Meghan Markle's new video threatens Harry's fragile peace with King Charles video
Meghan Markle's new video threatens Harry's fragile peace with King Charles