Kensington Palace issues statement after William and Kate's unannounced visit

Kensington Palace on Tuesday released a statement after Prince William and Kate Middleton's unannounced visit to Northern Ireland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed admiration for Northern Ireland’s newest emergency services training hub during their visit to Cookstown.

In a joint statement shared on social media, the royal couple said it was “great to be back in Northern Ireland today,” adding that they were impressed by “a flood water rescue simulator, one of only two in the world, plus a mock motorway, model village high street and even a slurry pit, all designed to create realistic, hands-on training experiences.”

Prince William and Kate observed trainees and newly qualified firefighters performing emergency simulations and spoke with staff about how the new facility is enhancing safety and collaboration across emergency services.

“It was inspiring to see trainee and newly qualified firefighters in action,” their statement continued, noting that the center’s investment “is creating opportunities for young people and strengthening collaboration across emergency services in Northern Ireland.”



