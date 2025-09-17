 
Cast of Netflix's 'Black Rabbit' get honest about 'authentic' film

The cast of Netflix’s 'Black Rabbit' has just gushed over everything fans can expect from the film

September 17, 2025

Source: Reuters

Cast of Netflix’s 'Black Rabbit' get open and honest about hopes and expectations

The cast of Netflix’s Black Rabbit recently walked on the red carpet on the premiere of the film in New York on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. 

For those unversed, the movie stars, among others, Jude Law and Jason Bateman.

Jude Law, who plays a club owner named Jake Friedken, even addressed his pure excitement over the 'authentic picture' this film protrays of New York.

Law was quoted telling Reuters, “It was the spirit of New York, a really authentic New York, looking at all the different slices of life – people that work in the back of the kitchen, the front of house, the people that come to the restaurant, the people that want to rob the restaurant, the people that drive you to the restaurant ... And then at its heart, was this really powerful story of love.” 

Even co-star Bateman, who plays the 'troubled' brother Vince, gushed over the chance to step outside his usual type of work.

“I don't usually get to play the guy that's made a bunch of terrible decisions, just sort of like medium-bad ones," he said at the premiere as well. 

The Netflix series, created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, premieres on September 18.

