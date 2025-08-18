Prince Harry stands alone facing a bullying row without Meghan Markle's support

Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry out to dry for THIS reason

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry has recently been distancing herself from all things associated with him, a commentator claims.

This commentator in question is former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She spoke about everything with GB News and admitted that there is a very good reason Meghan has, and should remain away from Prince Harry publically during his row with the AIDS and HIV charity Senetable.

For those unversed, the charity was founded in 2006 by Prince Harry, in collaboration with Prince Seesio of Lesotho. Its main focus is on providing aid and resources to kids and young people suffering from HIV/AIDS.

The accusations flung against Prince Harry, were by his chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka. She claimed there was mysogny and mismanagement in the charity, leading to Prince Harry and some trustees removing themselves.

Hence Ms Bond believes, “This is a very sensitive issue all round. Sentebale was Harry’s charity from the start, along with his co-founder, Prince Seeiso.”

“The allegations of misogyny and misogynoir - both discounted by the charity commission - make this an even more sensitive issue for Meghan to become involved with.”

That is why “I think she has wisely taken a back seat on this and left it to [Meghan’s] husband,” Ms Bond added before concluding.