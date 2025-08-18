Prince Harry's discomfort in Hollywood becomes evident: report

Proof of Prince Harry’s pure discomfort in Hollywood comes into view

A moment of pure discomfort Prince Harry faced at an event in Hollywood has just come to light.

For those unversed, this event being cited is from 20024 when the Sussexes attended the screening for Bob Marley’s: One Love biopic.

At the time they had arrived as a surprise appearance, posing for red carpet photos too at the Carib Theatre in Jamaica.

There were also some notable figures in attendance like Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is a well known anti-monarchist according to Express US.

Once the photoshoot finished, photographers papped Prince Harry heading to the VIP area, but saw him being called back into the third row after a while.

According to body language expert Judi James, it was Prince Harry who seemed genuinely confused by this move, rather than Meghan Markle.

In her chat with The Daily Mail, the expert chalked it up to Meghan’s media training as a former actress in Hollywood.

She believes, “while [Meghan's] smile suggests her expression of utter graciousness was unflinching, Harry clearly hangs back, performing several gestures of reluctance, discomfort and even indecision.”

Conversely Meghan seemed to be operating as if this was a “full-blown Hollywood” affair.

“Meghan seemed to treat this red carpet appearance as a full-blown Hollywood one,” Ms James explained. “She looked regal and gracious in her elegant ballgown and pulled the kind of moves A-list celebrity couples perform, like the romantic gesture of ownership as she places a hand on Harry's chest.”

All in all, “Meghan was fully in charge of the steering on the night, gently nudging Harry around and at one point pulling his hand out of his trouser pocket so that she could hold hands with him to walk into the venue.”

Whereas “Harry was showing body language signs of anxiety as they posed for their red carpet photos, but these increased and peaked once the couple were inside the venue and being ushered to their seats. For Harry, public functions in the Royal Family have always meant top billing, the best seats in the house and preferential treatment.”