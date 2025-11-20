Meghan Markle gets honest about Paris Fashion Week appearance

Meghan Markle invited herself to Paris Fashion Week

Last month, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Balenciaga show that happened during Paris Fashion Week.

Her entry in a custom outfit by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who is also the creative director of the fashion house, caught the attention of many at the event.

Now, speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she lifts the lid on her appearance, confirming she was not officially invited.

Instead, the Suits actress reveals, "I was excited for him (Mr Piccioli). I reached out and I said, 'Happy to come and support you.' We kept it a secret, and it was really fun."

Notably, Meghan's arrival at the fashion event coincided with her husband losing a case in the U.K. over his security entitlement.

"I cannot see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point," he said at the time.

It is worth noting that Harry, with his family, moved to the U.S., leaving the royal family behind. The reason for this, they later claimed, was their differences with them.