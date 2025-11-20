 
Geo News

Meghan Markle gets honest about Paris Fashion Week appearance

Meghan Markle opens up about her surprise entry at the Paris Fashion Week

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

Meghan Markle invited herself to Paris Fashion Week
Meghan Markle invited herself to Paris Fashion Week

Last month, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Balenciaga show that happened during Paris Fashion Week.

Her entry in a custom outfit by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who is also the creative director of the fashion house, caught the attention of many at the event.

Now, speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she lifts the lid on her appearance, confirming she was not officially invited.

Instead, the Suits actress reveals, "I was excited for him (Mr Piccioli). I reached out and I said, 'Happy to come and support you.' We kept it a secret, and it was really fun."

Notably, Meghan's arrival at the fashion event coincided with her husband losing a case in the U.K. over his security entitlement. 

"I cannot see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point," he said at the time.

It is worth noting that Harry, with his family, moved to the U.S., leaving the royal family behind. The reason for this, they later claimed, was their differences with them.

More From Royals

Prince William declares 'no tolerance' for Harry and Meghan video
Prince William declares 'no tolerance' for Harry and Meghan
Oprah Winfrey's exec addresses her new interivew
Oprah Winfrey's exec addresses her new interivew
Prince Harry told to 'beware' as Meghan overshadows William, Kate video
Prince Harry told to 'beware' as Meghan overshadows William, Kate
Kate Middleton, Jessie J's heart-stopping hug following their cancer battles comes to light
Kate Middleton, Jessie J's heart-stopping hug following their cancer battles comes to light
Inside the Monaco Royal Family's Thanksgiving Mass in Monaco Cathedral
Inside the Monaco Royal Family's Thanksgiving Mass in Monaco Cathedral
Prince Harry's fears about Princess Eugenie turn worse: ‘Wants her out without many scars'
Prince Harry's fears about Princess Eugenie turn worse: ‘Wants her out without many scars'
Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving video shows she's out of touch
Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving video shows she's out of touch
Sarah Ferguson panicking over Beatrice, Eugenie futures amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson panicking over Beatrice, Eugenie futures amid Epstein scandal
Prince Harry appears uncomfortable in Meghan Markle's new Netflix trailer video
Prince Harry appears uncomfortable in Meghan Markle's new Netflix trailer