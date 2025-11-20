Prince Harry's standing takes a hit: 'Quite the snob!'

Prince Harry finds himself branded ‘snobbish’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lifestyle has taken a drastic turn since their initial days in the US where they had invites to mingle and hang out by people like the Obamas, George Clooney and even Steven Spielberg.

The news of this fall from grace has been shared by a well-placed insider that just spoke to Closer magazine.

During that chat they were quoted saying, “When he and Meghan first arrived in California, they were socialising with a very different crowd.”

There was a time when dinner invitations were coming in from the A listers in Hollywood “but that didn’t last, and now they’ve found themselves in a totally different social set,” they added.

This has even effected Prince Harry because prior to this, “he’s never been the type that wants to meet people just for the sake of making connections, and when he and Meghan first met, he had no idea this would become such a big part of her life and, by extension, his.”

What makes things worse for the Duke in particular though is that “Harry’s never been the type to care about status or networking, he’s perfectly content keeping his circle small, but in some ways he is quite a snob.”

“He’s used to mixing with the cream of the crop, and certainly in his world reality stars are looked down on, so it’s not all that surprising to people that know him that he looked so uncomfortable,” they concluded by saying, while referencing his near-palpable discomfort when he was at Kris Jenner’s birthday bash.