Meghan Markle 'step mom' spills reason Duchess has curbed contact

Meghan Markle has different reasons for not talking to her father Thomas Markle and step siblings

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 26, 2025

Meghan Markle’s step mother sheds light on the real reason she doesn’t talk to father Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has established less contact with Thomas and step sister, Samantha Markle, was distanced from loved one over time.

Roslyn, the former spouse of Meghan's father, reveals: "When Meghan graduated from high school, she went to Northwestern which is up in Illinois. And when she finished that, she worked in Argentina.”

During a 2017 interview with Radar Online, Roslyn: “Then she started Suits and she started her acting career. It was the scenario that everyone got busy, and the distance was always a factor."

Meanwhile, Meghan’s half sister Samantha thrashed Roslyn on X, noting: "FYI I read online said that Roslyn Markle was Meghan's stepmom LOL my dad divorced Roslyn in 74... she remarried... no relation to Meg ever and she knows nothing about our lives or Meghan!" In a later tweet, she added: "Roslyn only knows Meg from what she has studied about her in the media LOL."

