Hilaria Baldwin, daughter Carmen get real about life's ups and downs

Hilaria Baldwin and daughter Carmen explored a relatable secret challenge all families face together

August 19, 2025

Hilaria Baldwin and her daughter Carmen, 11, are all set to start a new podcast which will be about growing up together.

The mother-daughter duo, who released a skincare book earlier this year, will launch Growing Up Together on September 17 with Evio Creative, via People.

“The parenting world is full of advice and tips from experts and adults, but one crucial voice is often missing: kids,” Hilaria told the outlet that in the “world of parenting,” advice has been taken from adults and experts, but “one crucial voice” is missing: “kids.”

The mom of six went on to say, “From navigating the hardest phases to raising independent, resilient, and deeply connected kids, we’re asking the big questions: Is it inevitable that parents and kids drift apart? Or can we grow closer as we grow up together?”

On the podcast, kids, parents, and experts will make guest appearances, spilling the beans about the challenges of raising children.

“We want to grow together, and not apart, and believe that opening up and sharing these chats on a podcast can be a fun way to explore that controversial question: Can parents and kids be friends?” Hilaria explained.

She continued, “We had so much fun doing our book together and the first season of our family show that we didn't want to stop our mother-daughter projects!”

It is pertinent to mention that Hilaria is also mom to kids Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, seven, Eduardo, four, María, four, and Ilaria, two, whom she shares with her husband Alec Baldwin.

